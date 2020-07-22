Menu
2010 GMC Savana

245,099 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

2010 GMC Savana

2010 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo

2010 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

245,099KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5616963
  • Stock #: 3790P
  • VIN: 1GTZGFBAXA1183723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 3790P
  • Mileage 245,099 KM

Vehicle Description

AT SASKATOON TRUCK CENTRE WE HAVE SASKATCHEWAN'S LARGEST SELECTION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INCLUDING: TRUCKS, FLAT DECKS, CUBE VANS, FULL AND MID SIZE CARGO VANS. WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS AND INCREASE PROFITABILITY. WITH PRICES RANGING FROM $5900 AND UP WE ARE SURE TO HAVE SOMETHING THAT SUITS YOUR BUSINESS AND BUDGET. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY INSPECTED BY A THIRD PARTY S.G.I CERTIFIED FACILITY SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

