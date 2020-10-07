Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

113,284 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 6045423
  2. 6045423
  3. 6045423
  4. 6045423
  5. 6045423
  6. 6045423
  7. 6045423
  8. 6045423
  9. 6045423
  10. 6045423
  11. 6045423
  12. 6045423
  13. 6045423
  14. 6045423
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,284KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6045423
  • Stock #: 3779P
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EM1EFB87935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3779P
  • Mileage 113,284 KM

Vehicle Description

AT SASKATOON TRUCK CENTRE WE HAVE SASKATCHEWAN'S LARGEST SELECTION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INCLUDING: TRUCKS, FLAT DECKS, CUBE VANS, FULL AND MID SIZE CARGO VANS. WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS AND INCREASE PROFITABILITY. WITH PRICES RANGING FROM $5900 AND UP WE ARE SURE TO HAVE SOMETHING THAT SUITS YOUR BUSINESS AND BUDGET. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY INSPECTED BY A THIRD PARTY S.G.I CERTIFIED FACILITY SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2013 GMC Savana G250...
 255,915 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XL S...
 186,312 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 210,223 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory