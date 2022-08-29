Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM ProMaster

93,306 KM

Details

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2014 RAM ProMaster

2014 RAM ProMaster

1500 Low Roof Trades

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM ProMaster

1500 Low Roof Trades

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 9063502
  2. 9063502
  3. 9063502
  4. 9063502
  5. 9063502
  6. 9063502
  7. 9063502
  8. 9063502
  9. 9063502
  10. 9063502
  11. 9063502
  12. 9063502
  13. 9063502
  14. 9063502
  15. 9063502
  16. 9063502
  17. 9063502
  18. 9063502
  19. 9063502
Contact Seller

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,306KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9063502
  • Stock #: 4454P
  • VIN: 3C6TRVAG3EE108114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4454P
  • Mileage 93,306 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 177,577 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-350 SD
 87,881 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-450 SD
 111,563 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory