Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,100 KM

Details Description

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Double Cab 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Double Cab 2WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 6168039
  2. 6168039
  3. 6168039
  4. 6168039
  5. 6168039
  6. 6168039
  7. 6168039
  8. 6168039
  9. 6168039
  10. 6168039
  11. 6168039
  12. 6168039
  13. 6168039
  14. 6168039
  15. 6168039
  16. 6168039
  17. 6168039
  18. 6168039
  19. 6168039
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

168,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6168039
  • Stock #: 3860P
  • VIN: 1GCRCPEHXFZ258861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3860P
  • Mileage 168,100 KM

Vehicle Description

AT SASKATOON TRUCK CENTRE WE HAVE SASKATCHEWAN'S LARGEST SELECTION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INCLUDING: TRUCKS, FLAT DECKS, CUBE VANS, FULL AND MID SIZE CARGO VANS. WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS AND INCREASE PROFITABILITY. WITH PRICES RANGING FROM $5900 AND UP WE ARE SURE TO HAVE SOMETHING THAT SUITS YOUR BUSINESS AND BUDGET. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY INSPECTED BY A THIRD PARTY S.G.I CERTIFIED FACILITY SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 99,370 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 122,481 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 168,100 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory