2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
306-652-7523
SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0
306-652-7523
+ taxes & licensing
AT SASKATOON TRUCK CENTRE WE HAVE SASKATCHEWAN'S LARGEST SELECTION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INCLUDING: TRUCKS, FLAT DECKS, CUBE VANS, FULL AND MID SIZE CARGO VANS. WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS AND INCREASE PROFITABILITY. WITH PRICES RANGING FROM $5900 AND UP WE ARE SURE TO HAVE SOMETHING THAT SUITS YOUR BUSINESS AND BUDGET. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY INSPECTED BY A THIRD PARTY S.G.I CERTIFIED FACILITY SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0