2015 Ford F-250

186,657 KM

Details Description

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

SD/ WESTERN PLOW TRUCK XLT Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD

2015 Ford F-250

SD/ WESTERN PLOW TRUCK XLT Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

186,657KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5677767
  • Stock #: 3819P
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B60FEB73393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 3819P
  • Mileage 186,657 KM

Vehicle Description

AT SASKATOON TRUCK CENTRE WE HAVE SASKATCHEWAN'S LARGEST SELECTION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INCLUDING: TRUCKS, FLAT DECKS, CUBE VANS, FULL AND MID SIZE CARGO VANS. WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS AND INCREASE PROFITABILITY. WITH PRICES RANGING FROM $5900 AND UP WE ARE SURE TO HAVE SOMETHING THAT SUITS YOUR BUSINESS AND BUDGET. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY INSPECTED BY A THIRD PARTY S.G.I CERTIFIED FACILITY SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

