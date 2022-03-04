Menu
2015 Ford F-350

98,235 KM

Details Description

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

SD XL Crew Cab Long Bed DRW 4WD

2015 Ford F-350

SD XL Crew Cab Long Bed DRW 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 8550641
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

98,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8550641
  • Stock #: 4380P
  • VIN: 1FD8W3H62FED33321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 98,235 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

