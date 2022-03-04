2015 Ford F-350

$49,900 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 2 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8550641

8550641 Stock #: 4380P

4380P VIN: 1FD8W3H62FED33321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 98,235 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.