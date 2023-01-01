2015 Ford F-550

Menu
50,285 KM

Details

HIAB 033T PICKER

HIAB 033T PICKER

Location

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9585016
  • Stock #: 4568P
  • VIN: 1FD0X5HT7FEA72831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 50,285 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

