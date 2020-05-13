Menu
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

2015 Ford Transit Connect

2015 Ford Transit Connect

XL LWB

2015 Ford Transit Connect

XL LWB

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,051KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4998480
  • Stock #: 3760P
  • VIN: NM0LS7H73F1180012
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

AT SASKATOON TRUCK CENTRE WE HAVE SASKATCHEWAN'S LARGEST SELECTION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INCLUDING: TRUCKS, FLAT DECKS, CUBE VANS, FULL AND MID SIZE CARGO VANS. WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS AND INCREASE PROFITABILITY. WITH PRICES RANGING FROM $5900 AND UP WE ARE SURE TO HAVE SOMETHING THAT SUITS YOUR BUSINESS AND BUDGET. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY INSPECTED BY A THIRD PARTY S.G.I CERTIFIED FACILITY SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

