2016 Ford F-250

181,965 KM

Details

$29,900

$29,900
$29,900

$29,900

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

SD XLT SuperCab 4WD

2016 Ford F-250

SD XLT SuperCab 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

181,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8470740
  • Stock #: 4368P
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B69GEA18369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 181,965 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

