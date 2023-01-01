2016 Ford Transit

$40,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 4 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10239137

10239137 Stock #: 4683P

4683P VIN: 1FTYE2CM2GKB37843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 141,451 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.