2016 RAM 5500

37,614 KM

Details Description

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

2016 RAM 5500

2016 RAM 5500

Crew Cab LWB 4WD DRW

2016 RAM 5500

Crew Cab LWB 4WD DRW

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

37,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6156711
  • Stock #: 3864P
  • VIN: 3C7WRNFL8GG300084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3864P
  • Mileage 37,614 KM

Vehicle Description

AT SASKATOON TRUCK CENTRE WE HAVE SASKATCHEWAN'S LARGEST SELECTION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INCLUDING: TRUCKS, FLAT DECKS, CUBE VANS, FULL AND MID SIZE CARGO VANS. WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS AND INCREASE PROFITABILITY. WITH PRICES RANGING FROM $5900 AND UP WE ARE SURE TO HAVE SOMETHING THAT SUITS YOUR BUSINESS AND BUDGET. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY INSPECTED BY A THIRD PARTY S.G.I CERTIFIED FACILITY SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

