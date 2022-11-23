2017 Chevrolet Express

$20,900 + taxes & licensing 2 8 3 , 3 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9377488

9377488 Stock #: 4566P

4566P VIN: 1GCWGAFFXH1117792

Vehicle Details Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 4566P

Mileage 283,369 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.