Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

219,361 KM

Details Description

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 8470737
  2. 8470737
  3. 8470737
  4. 8470737
  5. 8470737
  6. 8470737
  7. 8470737
  8. 8470737
  9. 8470737
  10. 8470737
  11. 8470737
  12. 8470737
  13. 8470737
  14. 8470737
  15. 8470737
  16. 8470737
  17. 8470737
  18. 8470737
  19. 8470737
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

219,361KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8470737
  • Stock #: 4350P
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC4HG141378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 219,361 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2017 RAM ProMaster W...
 79,636 KM
$79,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 91,864 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-550 W/ 2...
 36,403 KM
$159,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory