2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$42,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 8 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10029642

10029642 Stock #: 4670P

4670P VIN: 1GC1KVEG7HF229334

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 198,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.