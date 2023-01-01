Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

198,100 KM

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  • Listing ID: 10029642
  • Stock #: 4670P
  • VIN: 1GC1KVEG7HF229334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 198,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

