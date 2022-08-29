2017 Ford Transit

$50,900 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 4 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9265093

9265093 Stock #: 4536P

4536P VIN: 1FTBW2YM2HKB44546

Vehicle Details Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 4536P

Mileage 98,487 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.