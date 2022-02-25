$79,900+ tax & licensing
$79,900
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Truck Centre
306-652-7523
2017 RAM ProMaster
2017 RAM ProMaster
W/ WHEELCHAIR BODY 3500 Standard Roof Tradesman 159-in. WB
Location
Saskatoon Truck Centre
SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0
306-652-7523
$79,900
+ taxes & licensing
79,636KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8452605
- Stock #: 4390P
- VIN: 3C7WRVLG1HE514712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 79,636 KM
Vehicle Description
Saskatoon Truck Centre
SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0