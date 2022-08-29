Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Express

44,215 KM

Details

$63,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Express

2018 Chevrolet Express

4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Express

4X4

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 9213763
  2. 9213763
  3. 9213763
  4. 9213763
  5. 9213763
  6. 9213763
  7. 9213763
  8. 9213763
  9. 9213763
  10. 9213763
  11. 9213763
  12. 9213763
  13. 9213763
  14. 9213763
  15. 9213763
  16. 9213763
  17. 9213763
  18. 9213763
  19. 9213763
  20. 9213763
  21. 9213763
Contact Seller

$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,215KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9213763
  • Stock #: 4542P
  • VIN: 1GAZGMFG3J1186152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,215 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2020 RAM ProMaster
64,086 KM
$67,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit
62,792 KM
$67,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit
110,038 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory