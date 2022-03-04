Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

166,358 KM

Details Description

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Work Truck Double Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Work Truck Double Cab 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 8550656
  2. 8550656
  3. 8550656
  4. 8550656
  5. 8550656
  6. 8550656
  7. 8550656
  8. 8550656
  9. 8550656
  10. 8550656
  11. 8550656
  12. 8550656
  13. 8550656
  14. 8550656
  15. 8550656
  16. 8550656
  17. 8550656
  18. 8550656
  19. 8550656
  20. 8550656
  21. 8550656
  22. 8550656
  23. 8550656
  24. 8550656
  25. 8550656
  26. 8550656
  27. 8550656
Contact Seller

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

166,358KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8550656
  • Stock #: 4395P
  • VIN: 1GB5KZCG5JZ253538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,358 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2012 RAM 3500 SLT CR...
 295,501 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 107,272 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 81,386 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory