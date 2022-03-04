Menu
2018 Ford F-150

103,669 KM

Details Description

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

103,669KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8550647
  • Stock #: 4378P
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E56JKE88704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 103,669 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

