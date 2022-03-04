Menu
2018 Ford F-150

167,233 KM

Details

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4X4

2018 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4X4

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

167,233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8550659
  • Stock #: 4393P
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB7JKE88812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 167,233 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

