$35,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 2 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8550659

8550659 Stock #: 4393P

4393P VIN: 1FTEW1EB7JKE88812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 167,233 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.