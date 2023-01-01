Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Transit

54,371 KM

Details

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 10700478
  2. 10700478
  3. 10700478
  4. 10700478
  5. 10700478
  6. 10700478
  7. 10700478
  8. 10700478
  9. 10700478
  10. 10700478
  11. 10700478
  12. 10700478
  13. 10700478
  14. 10700478
  15. 10700478
  16. 10700478
  17. 10700478
  18. 10700478
  19. 10700478
Contact Seller

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,371KM
Used
VIN 1FTYE2YM7JKB48630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,371 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

Used 2018 Ford Transit for sale in Dundurn, SK
2018 Ford Transit 54,371 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit for sale in Dundurn, SK
2020 Ford Transit 221,123 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Express for sale in Dundurn, SK
2018 Chevrolet Express 78,850 KM $59,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit