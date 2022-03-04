2018 GMC Sierra 3500

$69,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 2 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8470734

8470734 Stock #: 4403P

4403P VIN: 1GD42WCG1JF233757

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 106,224 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.