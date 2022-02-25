Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

93,522 KM

Details Description

$67,900

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Work Truck Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

$67,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,522KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8366682
  • Stock #: 4377P
  • VIN: 1GC4KVCY8KF170021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,522 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

