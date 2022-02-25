Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

91,864 KM

Details Description

$55,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 8452602
  2. 8452602
  3. 8452602
  4. 8452602
  5. 8452602
  6. 8452602
  7. 8452602
  8. 8452602
  9. 8452602
  10. 8452602
  11. 8452602
  12. 8452602
  13. 8452602
  14. 8452602
  15. 8452602
  16. 8452602
  17. 8452602
  18. 8452602
  19. 8452602
  20. 8452602
Contact Seller

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

91,864KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8452602
  • Stock #: 4381P
  • VIN: 1GC4KWCG6KF237499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,864 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2014 Ford F-350 SD X...
 98,522 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 242,219 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 5500 Regula...
 255,429 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory