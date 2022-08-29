2019 Ford F-350

$54,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 0 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9213766

9213766 Stock #: 4541P

4541P VIN: 1FT8W3B69KED32464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 136,023 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.