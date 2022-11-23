2019 Ford F-350

$56,900 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 4 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9382225

9382225 Stock #: 4557P

4557P VIN: 1FT8W3B62KEF94326

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 74,412 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.