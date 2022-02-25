Menu
2019 Ford F-550

36,403 KM

Details

$159,900

+ tax & licensing
$159,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

2019 Ford F-550

2019 Ford F-550

W/ 2012 FERRARI 581 Crew Cab DRW 4WD

2019 Ford F-550

W/ 2012 FERRARI 581 Crew Cab DRW 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

$159,900

+ taxes & licensing

36,403KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8452599
  • Stock #: 4389P
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT4KEF06006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 4389P
  • Mileage 36,403 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

