Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-350

72,470 KM

Details

$64,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

SD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

SD

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 9382228
  2. 9382228
  3. 9382228
  4. 9382228
  5. 9382228
  6. 9382228
  7. 9382228
  8. 9382228
  9. 9382228
  10. 9382228
  11. 9382228
  12. 9382228
  13. 9382228
  14. 9382228
  15. 9382228
  16. 9382228
  17. 9382228
  18. 9382228
  19. 9382228
  20. 9382228
  21. 9382228
Contact Seller

$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,470KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9382228
  • Stock #: 4559P
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B69LEE35286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 72,470 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2017 Chevrolet Expre...
 283,369 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Econoline
113,229 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Expre...
 120,807 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory