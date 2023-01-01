2020 Ford Transit

$64,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 3 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10002776

10002776 Stock #: 4609P

4609P VIN: 1FTBR3X8XLKA57200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 4609P

Mileage 46,364 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.