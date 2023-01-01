Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Econoline

129,489 KM

Details

$67,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Truck Centre

306-652-7523

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Econoline

2022 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Econoline

Location

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

306-652-7523

  1. 9575101
  2. 9575101
  3. 9575101
  4. 9575101
  5. 9575101
  6. 9575101
  7. 9575101
  8. 9575101
  9. 9575101
  10. 9575101
  11. 9575101
  12. 9575101
  13. 9575101
  14. 9575101
  15. 9575101
  16. 9575101
  17. 9575101
  18. 9575101
Contact Seller

$67,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,489KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9575101
  • Stock #: 4588P
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FK7NDC02132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 4588P
  • Mileage 129,489 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Truck Centre

2022 Ford Econoline
129,489 KM
$67,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit
98,106 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150
220,976 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

Saskatoon Truck Centre

SK-11 &, Tamke Rd, Dundurn, SK S0K 1K0

Call Dealer

306-652-XXXX

(click to show)

306-652-7523

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory