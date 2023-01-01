Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1984 Jeep CJ-7

123 KM

Details Features

$59,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,986

+ taxes & licensing

AMP

306-634-7231

Contact Seller
1984 Jeep CJ-7

1984 Jeep CJ-7

Renegade

Watch This Vehicle

1984 Jeep CJ-7

Renegade

Location

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

306-634-7231

  1. 1676327148
  2. 1676327148
  3. 1676327148
  4. 1676327144
  5. 1676327147
  6. 1676327145
  7. 1676327147
  8. 1676327148
  9. 1676327148
  10. 1676327147
  11. 1676327146
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$59,986

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614584
  • Stock #: 2456
  • VIN: 1JCCF87E1ET001643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 123 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AMP

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 49,772 KM
$79,921 + tax & lic
2004 Ford Mustang Ma...
 45,216 KM
$38,734 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 55,335 KM
$58,842 + tax & lic

Email AMP

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AMP

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-7231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory