1984 Jeep CJ-7
Renegade
421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9614584
- Stock #: 2456
- VIN: 1JCCF87E1ET001643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 123 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9