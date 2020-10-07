2003 Mercedes-Benz SL Class 5.4L AMG V8 Supercharged.
Alloy Wheels. Bose Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front PARK Sensors. Keyless Entry. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. Power Convertible Hardtop.Power Locks/Windows. Rear Park Assist. And so much more...
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Driver Knee Airbag
Illuminated Entry
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Integrated HomeLink-compatible universal 3-button garage door opener
Halogen front fog lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
80 litre fuel tank
Automatic pop-up padded rollbar
Red rear fog lamp
Flexible Service System (calculates & displays distance remaining to next maintenance based on driving conditions & oil quality)
Anti-theft alarm system w/towaway protection
Dual reading lamps
Door entrance lamps
Right front footwell parcel net
Dual front airbag supplemental restraint system w/dual deployment levels
Automatic low-intensity environmental comfort lighting of console, door handles & footwells
3-point seat belts w/emergency tensioning devices (ETD), belt force limiters, automatic shoulder belt height adjustment
Active Body Control (ABC) suspension-inc: coil springs & electronically- controlled hydraulic cylinders in series, separate gas-pressurized shock absorbers, automatic wheel adjustments for vibration/pitch/dive/squat/roll, automatic 4-wheel level contro...
AMG SpeedShift transmission programming-inc: 35% faster gear changes, automatic braking downshifts, prevention of upshifts while cornering, torque converter lockup in all forward gears