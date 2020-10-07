Menu
2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

79,401 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

5.4L AMG

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

5.4L AMG

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,401KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5863533
  • Stock #: Z2569
  • VIN: WDBSK74F43F050443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # Z2569
  • Mileage 79,401 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL Class 5.4L AMG V8 Supercharged.
Alloy Wheels. Bose Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front PARK Sensors. Keyless Entry. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. Power Convertible Hardtop.Power Locks/Windows. Rear Park Assist. And so much more...

WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Driver Knee Airbag
Illuminated Entry
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Integrated HomeLink-compatible universal 3-button garage door opener
Halogen front fog lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
80 litre fuel tank
Automatic pop-up padded rollbar
Red rear fog lamp
Flexible Service System (calculates & displays distance remaining to next maintenance based on driving conditions & oil quality)
Anti-theft alarm system w/towaway protection
Dual reading lamps
Door entrance lamps
Right front footwell parcel net
Dual front airbag supplemental restraint system w/dual deployment levels
Dual front door-mounted side-impact airbags
Pwr speed-sensitive rack & pinion steering w/integral hydraulic damper
Infrared rain sensor intermittent wiper control
Touch turn signals (flash three times w/one touch for lane changing)
Automatic pop-up padded rollbar w/fine-mesh wind deflector
Easy-Pack system (tilts up folded roof for trunk access)
Aero-blade windshield wipers w/heated washer system & heated park position
Enclosed door storage pockets
Carpeted shelf behind seats w/retractable luggage straps
Dual enclosed storage compartments beneath luggage shelf
Selectable passenger seat belt retractor to help secure child seats
Velour carpeting & exclusive AMG floor mats
4-way pwr tilt/telescoping steering column w/3-position memory & easy-exit feature
Multi-function steering wheel w/controls for audio & multi-function display
Automatic illumination of instrumentation & controls based on ambient light
Pwr windows w/one-touch express-up/down for front windows & one-touch operation of all windows via pwr top control
Parktronic audio-visual parking assist system
Night security/locator illumination (uses exterior lights to illuminate path)
Fiber optic component wiring
Cast-finish aluminum trim on centre console & doors
Alcantara ceiling trim
Courtesy lamps w/programmable fade-out
Emergency internal trunk release w/60-minute illumination
Heated rear window w/automatic shutoff based on time, speed & temp
Front head restraints-inc: automatic pwr height adjustment w/override, manual fore-aft adjustment
Sensotronic Brake Control (SBC)-inc: electrohydraulic braking system to optimize brake pressure at each wheel, Soft Stop brake pressure modulation, automatic brake drying, predictive brake priming, elimination of ABS brake pedal pulsation
Independent 5-arm multi-link rear suspension w/anti-dive geometry
Independent 4-link front suspension
Dual heated pwr mirrors-inc: memory, auto-dimming LH mirror, programmable RH parking-assist
Centre armrest-inc: pwr locking climate-controlled storage compartment, dual retractable cup holders
Multi-function display-inc: odometer, trip odometer, trip computer, Flexible Service System, oil level, digital speedometer, audio status, navigation instructions, driver-programmable vehicle functions, reminder & malfunction messages
Instrumentation-inc: digital clock, outside temp, Touch Shift gear selection, winter/std shift mode
Automatic low-intensity environmental comfort lighting of console, door handles & footwells
3-point seat belts w/emergency tensioning devices (ETD), belt force limiters, automatic shoulder belt height adjustment
Active Body Control (ABC) suspension-inc: coil springs & electronically- controlled hydraulic cylinders in series, separate gas-pressurized shock absorbers, automatic wheel adjustments for vibration/pitch/dive/squat/roll, automatic 4-wheel level contro...
AMG SpeedShift transmission programming-inc: 35% faster gear changes, automatic braking downshifts, prevention of upshifts while cornering, torque converter lockup in all forward gears
AMG-enhanced 5-speed driver-adaptive automatic transmission-inc: fingertip manual mode w/steering wheel controls
Bi-xenon high-intensity discharge low-beam & high-beam headlamps w/automatic level control, halogen auxiliary high beams, heated headlamp washers
(8) speaker Bose sound system-inc: dash centre fill speaker, 4x6" woofer, Bose AudioPilot digital processing ambient cabin noise compensation
AMG instrumentation w/silver gauge faces, red backlighting, illuminated indicators-inc: analog speedometer, tachometer, fuel, coolant temp
18" x 8.5 front/18" x 9.5" rear 5-spoke AMG alloy wheels
5.4L SOHC SMPI 24-valve intercooled supercharged alloy V8 engine
AMG shock absorbers
Motronic ME 2.8.1 engine management-inc: integrated sequential multipoint fuel injection & phased twin-spark ignition, individual cylinder control, electronic throttle w/adaptive accelerator, (2) high-energy ignition coils & (2) spark plugs per cylinder
P255/40WR18 front & P285/35WR18 rear high-performance tires
Pwr 4-circuit 4-wheel cross-drilled & internally ventilated disc brakes-inc: silver-painted AMG 8-piston front/4-piston rear fixed-type calipers
TIREFIT puncture sealant & portable electric air compressor (in lieu of spare tire)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

