2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

80 litre fuel tank

Automatic pop-up padded rollbar

Red rear fog lamp

Flexible Service System (calculates & displays distance remaining to next maintenance based on driving conditions & oil quality)

Anti-theft alarm system w/towaway protection

Dual reading lamps

Door entrance lamps

Right front footwell parcel net

Dual front airbag supplemental restraint system w/dual deployment levels

Dual front door-mounted side-impact airbags

Pwr speed-sensitive rack & pinion steering w/integral hydraulic damper

Infrared rain sensor intermittent wiper control

Touch turn signals (flash three times w/one touch for lane changing)

Automatic pop-up padded rollbar w/fine-mesh wind deflector

Easy-Pack system (tilts up folded roof for trunk access)

Aero-blade windshield wipers w/heated washer system & heated park position

Enclosed door storage pockets

Carpeted shelf behind seats w/retractable luggage straps

Dual enclosed storage compartments beneath luggage shelf

Selectable passenger seat belt retractor to help secure child seats

Velour carpeting & exclusive AMG floor mats

4-way pwr tilt/telescoping steering column w/3-position memory & easy-exit feature

Multi-function steering wheel w/controls for audio & multi-function display

Automatic illumination of instrumentation & controls based on ambient light

Pwr windows w/one-touch express-up/down for front windows & one-touch operation of all windows via pwr top control

Parktronic audio-visual parking assist system

Night security/locator illumination (uses exterior lights to illuminate path)

Fiber optic component wiring

Cast-finish aluminum trim on centre console & doors

Alcantara ceiling trim

Courtesy lamps w/programmable fade-out

Emergency internal trunk release w/60-minute illumination

Heated rear window w/automatic shutoff based on time, speed & temp

Front head restraints-inc: automatic pwr height adjustment w/override, manual fore-aft adjustment

Sensotronic Brake Control (SBC)-inc: electrohydraulic braking system to optimize brake pressure at each wheel, Soft Stop brake pressure modulation, automatic brake drying, predictive brake priming, elimination of ABS brake pedal pulsation

Independent 5-arm multi-link rear suspension w/anti-dive geometry

Independent 4-link front suspension

Dual heated pwr mirrors-inc: memory, auto-dimming LH mirror, programmable RH parking-assist

Centre armrest-inc: pwr locking climate-controlled storage compartment, dual retractable cup holders

Multi-function display-inc: odometer, trip odometer, trip computer, Flexible Service System, oil level, digital speedometer, audio status, navigation instructions, driver-programmable vehicle functions, reminder & malfunction messages

Instrumentation-inc: digital clock, outside temp, Touch Shift gear selection, winter/std shift mode

Automatic low-intensity environmental comfort lighting of console, door handles & footwells

3-point seat belts w/emergency tensioning devices (ETD), belt force limiters, automatic shoulder belt height adjustment

Active Body Control (ABC) suspension-inc: coil springs & electronically- controlled hydraulic cylinders in series, separate gas-pressurized shock absorbers, automatic wheel adjustments for vibration/pitch/dive/squat/roll, automatic 4-wheel level contro...

AMG SpeedShift transmission programming-inc: 35% faster gear changes, automatic braking downshifts, prevention of upshifts while cornering, torque converter lockup in all forward gears

AMG-enhanced 5-speed driver-adaptive automatic transmission-inc: fingertip manual mode w/steering wheel controls

Bi-xenon high-intensity discharge low-beam & high-beam headlamps w/automatic level control, halogen auxiliary high beams, heated headlamp washers

(8) speaker Bose sound system-inc: dash centre fill speaker, 4x6" woofer, Bose AudioPilot digital processing ambient cabin noise compensation

AMG instrumentation w/silver gauge faces, red backlighting, illuminated indicators-inc: analog speedometer, tachometer, fuel, coolant temp

18" x 8.5 front/18" x 9.5" rear 5-spoke AMG alloy wheels

5.4L SOHC SMPI 24-valve intercooled supercharged alloy V8 engine

AMG shock absorbers

Motronic ME 2.8.1 engine management-inc: integrated sequential multipoint fuel injection & phased twin-spark ignition, individual cylinder control, electronic throttle w/adaptive accelerator, (2) high-energy ignition coils & (2) spark plugs per cylinder

P255/40WR18 front & P285/35WR18 rear high-performance tires

Pwr 4-circuit 4-wheel cross-drilled & internally ventilated disc brakes-inc: silver-painted AMG 8-piston front/4-piston rear fixed-type calipers