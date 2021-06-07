2008 Volkswagen Touareg

$8,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 3 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7226132

7226132 Stock #: AD1660AA

AD1660AA VIN: WVGBE67L58D055251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 156,319 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.