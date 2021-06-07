Menu
2008 Volkswagen Touareg

156,319 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2008 Volkswagen Touareg

2008 Volkswagen Touareg

2 Comfortline AWD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ LOCAL TRADE

2008 Volkswagen Touareg

2 Comfortline AWD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ LOCAL TRADE

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

156,319KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7226132
  • Stock #: AD1660AA
  • VIN: WVGBE67L58D055251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 156,319 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Comfortline AWD 3.6L V6. 17in. Alloy Wheels. Front Park Sensors. Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Sunroof. Power Windows/Locks. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Tow Package. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

