2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 5 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7360292

7360292 Stock #: Z2651A

Z2651A VIN: 1GCEK19C09Z134065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 198,553 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.