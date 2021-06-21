Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

198,553 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

LS 4WD/ REMOTE START/ TOW PKG/ LOCAL TRADE

LS 4WD/ REMOTE START/ TOW PKG/ LOCAL TRADE

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

198,553KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7360292
  Stock #: Z2651A
  VIN: 1GCEK19C09Z134065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 198,553 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4WD. Remote Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Locks/Windows. Aftermarket Remote Start. Tow Package. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

