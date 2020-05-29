Menu
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2009 Pontiac Torrent

LOCAL TRADE/ ACCIDENT-FREE/ REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  • 43,925KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5192213
  • Stock #: AC1790A
  • VIN: 2CKDL33F896249251
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2009 Pontiac Torrent 3.4L V6. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Local Trade. Power Locks/Windows. Remote Start. WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE
  • Extended life engine coolant
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar-Ray tinted glass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Body-colour fascia w/charcoal lower colour
  • Projector beam fog lights
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour body-side mouldings
Safety
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) in all rear positions
Convenience
  • Front door map pockets
  • Rear intermittent wiper
Security
  • Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
  • Rear door child security locks
Suspension
  • Sport 4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front strut type w/coil springs
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Hex family whip antenna
Seating
  • Rear seating -inc: multi-flex sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split-folding seat w/2-position recline
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/express down
Comfort
  • Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Battery rundown protection
  • Automatic headlamp control
  • 2.48 axle ratio
  • 155-amp alternator
  • Electric assist pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Stainless steel single exhaust system w/resonator
  • Silver tubular roof rails -inc: satin silver finish
  • Body-colour spoiler
  • Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
  • Pwr body-colour mirrors
  • Rear liftgate w/pwr touch pad activated release
  • Flat-folding front passenger seat w/plastic panel on back
  • Tilt steering wheel column
  • Pwr programmable door locks -inc: outside key lock on driver door only
  • Content theft deterrent -inc: programmable horn & lamp activation
  • Rear floor HVAC ducts
  • (3) front/(2) rear cup holders
  • 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) in front & (1) in rear seat area
  • Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
  • (4) cargo area tie-downs
  • 16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
  • Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
  • Centre console -inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets
  • Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features, outside temp, odometer, compass
  • Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, engine temp, trip odometer, tachometer
  • Lighting -inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, front dual reading lamps
  • Front seat belt pretensioners w/dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

