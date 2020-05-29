2009 Pontiac Torrent

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE

Extended life engine coolant Windows rear window defogger

Solar-Ray tinted glass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Body-colour fascia w/charcoal lower colour

Projector beam fog lights Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour body-side mouldings Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock

Pwr front/rear disc brakes

4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)

Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system

Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) in all rear positions Convenience Front door map pockets

Rear intermittent wiper Security Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system

Rear door child security locks Suspension Sport 4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front strut type w/coil springs Media / Nav / Comm Hex family whip antenna Seating Rear seating -inc: multi-flex sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split-folding seat w/2-position recline Power Options Pwr windows w/express down Comfort Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars

Battery rundown protection

Automatic headlamp control

2.48 axle ratio

155-amp alternator

Electric assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Stainless steel single exhaust system w/resonator

Silver tubular roof rails -inc: satin silver finish

Body-colour spoiler

Charcoal lower rocker mouldings

Pwr body-colour mirrors

Rear liftgate w/pwr touch pad activated release

Flat-folding front passenger seat w/plastic panel on back

Tilt steering wheel column

Pwr programmable door locks -inc: outside key lock on driver door only

Content theft deterrent -inc: programmable horn & lamp activation

Rear floor HVAC ducts

(3) front/(2) rear cup holders

12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) in front & (1) in rear seat area

Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors

(4) cargo area tie-downs

16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor

Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash

Centre console -inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets

Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features, outside temp, odometer, compass

Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, engine temp, trip odometer, tachometer

Lighting -inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, front dual reading lamps

Front seat belt pretensioners w/dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

