2009 Pontiac Torrent

- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- 3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE
- Extended life engine coolant
- Windows
- rear window defogger
- Solar-Ray tinted glass
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Body-colour fascia w/charcoal lower colour
- Projector beam fog lights
- Trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour body-side mouldings
- Safety
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Pwr front/rear disc brakes
- 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
- Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
- Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) in all rear positions
- Convenience
- Front door map pockets
- Rear intermittent wiper
- Security
- Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Rear door child security locks
- Suspension
- Sport 4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front strut type w/coil springs
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Seating
- Rear seating -inc: multi-flex sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split-folding seat w/2-position recline
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/express down
- Comfort
- Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
- Additional Features
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Battery rundown protection
- Automatic headlamp control
- 2.48 axle ratio
- 155-amp alternator
- Electric assist pwr rack & pinion steering
- Stainless steel single exhaust system w/resonator
- Silver tubular roof rails -inc: satin silver finish
- Body-colour spoiler
- Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
- Pwr body-colour mirrors
- Rear liftgate w/pwr touch pad activated release
- Flat-folding front passenger seat w/plastic panel on back
- Tilt steering wheel column
- Pwr programmable door locks -inc: outside key lock on driver door only
- Content theft deterrent -inc: programmable horn & lamp activation
- Rear floor HVAC ducts
- (3) front/(2) rear cup holders
- 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) in front & (1) in rear seat area
- Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
- (4) cargo area tie-downs
- 16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
- Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
- Centre console -inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets
- Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features, outside temp, odometer, compass
- Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, engine temp, trip odometer, tachometer
- Lighting -inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, front dual reading lamps
- Front seat belt pretensioners w/dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
