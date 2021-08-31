Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

16,556 KM

$29,600

+ tax & licensing
$29,600

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS/ LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ REMOTE START/ LOW KMS

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS/ LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ REMOTE START/ LOW KMS

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$29,600

+ taxes & licensing

16,556KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7665163
  • Stock #: Z2694
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJ0B9139249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,556 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS6.2L V8. Accident-Free. 20in. Alloy Wheels. Bose Sound System. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Satellite Radio. Super Low Kilometers. And so more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

