Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

256,139 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/ 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/ 1 OWNER

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 7686889
  2. 7686889
  3. 7686889
  4. 7686889
  5. 7686889
  6. 7686889
  7. 7686889
  8. 7686889
  9. 7686889
  10. 7686889
  11. 7686889
  12. 7686889
  13. 7686889
  14. 7686889
  15. 7686889
  16. 7686889
  17. 7686889
  18. 7686889
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

256,139KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7686889
  • Stock #: AD3190A
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE30BG312793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 256,139 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 5.3L V8. Chromed Alloy Wheels. Bluetooth. JL Audio Sound System. Dual Climate Control. Remote Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Locks Windows. Power Seat. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Tonneau Cover. LED Back-Up Lights. JL Audio Speakers. And so much more. WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 136,171 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLT...
 89,626 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Camar...
 16,556 KM
$29,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory