2011 Ford F-250

235,144 KM

Details Description Features

$34,921

+ tax & licensing
$34,921

+ taxes & licensing

AMP

306-634-7231

2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

Laramie

2011 Ford F-250

Laramie

Location

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

306-634-7231

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$34,921

+ taxes & licensing

235,144KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9095362
  Stock #: 2433
  VIN: 1FT7W2BT2BEC69896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully tuned and deleted with BD Diesel 66mm turbo upgrade!! Lifted on 35's and 20's!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

