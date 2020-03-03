Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Ford F-350

KING RANCH

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-350

KING RANCH

Location

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

306-634-7231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4799745
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BTXBEA49187
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AMP

1971 Ford Mustang Ma...
 35,178 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Mustang Sh...
 51,457 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 28,088 KM
$44,921 + tax & lic
AMP

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-7231

Send A Message