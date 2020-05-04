Menu
2011 Infiniti G37

Sedan X AWD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ SINGLE OWNER/ LOW

2011 Infiniti G37

Sedan X AWD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ SINGLE OWNER/ LOW

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$11,666

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,082KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4989300
  • Stock #: AC2400A
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR2BM404351
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2011 Infiniti G37 X AWD. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry. Power Seats. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. And so much more. WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

