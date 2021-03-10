Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

186,401 KM

Details Description

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Sport 4WD/ REMOTE START/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTR

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

Sport 4WD/ REMOTE START/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTR

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 6718472
  2. 6718472
  3. 6718472
  4. 6718472
  5. 6718472
  6. 6718472
  7. 6718472
  8. 6718472
  9. 6718472
  10. 6718472
  11. 6718472
  12. 6718472
  13. 6718472
  14. 6718472
  15. 6718472
  16. 6718472
  17. 6718472
  18. 6718472
  19. 6718472
  20. 6718472
  21. 6718472
Contact Seller

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

186,401KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6718472
  • Stock #: AD1250A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT6BS600698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 186,401 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ram Sport 4WD 5.7L V8. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Alpine Sound System. Local Trade. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Tow Package. Single Owner. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 60,425 KM
$9,490 + tax & lic
2016 Polaris Slingsh...
 9,708 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 120,058 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory