2012 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 392 HEMI/ SUNROOF/ BACK-UP CAM/ NAV/ SINGLE O

2012 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 392 HEMI/ SUNROOF/ BACK-UP CAM/ NAV/ SINGLE O

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,655KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4966239
  Stock #: AC2550AA
  VIN: 2C3CDYCJ6CH182649
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Hemi. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Heated Leather Seats. Navigation. Power Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. And so much more. WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

