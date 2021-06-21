Menu
2012 Ford F-150

93,270 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD/ HEATED/COOLED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG/ BEDLINER

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD/ HEATED/COOLED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG/ BEDLINER

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7391558
  • Stock #: Z2667
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET5CFC43886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,270 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Adjustable Pedals. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. Remote Start. Sunroof. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Tow Package. Hard Top Tonneau Cover. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

