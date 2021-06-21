2012 Ford F-150

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 2 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7391558

7391558 Stock #: Z2667

Z2667 VIN: 1FTFW1ET5CFC43886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 93,270 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.