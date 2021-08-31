Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

230,435 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 2500

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE 4WD/ TOW PKG/TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/ REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE 4WD/ TOW PKG/TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/ REMOTE START

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 7806189
  2. 7806189
  3. 7806189
  4. 7806189
  5. 7806189
  6. 7806189
  7. 7806189
  8. 7806189
  9. 7806189
  10. 7806189
  11. 7806189
  12. 7806189
  13. 7806189
  14. 7806189
  15. 7806189
  16. 7806189
  17. 7806189
  18. 7806189
  19. 7806189
  20. 7806189
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

230,435KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7806189
  • Stock #: AD3190AA
  • VIN: 1GT120CGXCF138542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 230,435 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC Sierra HD SLE $WD 6.0L V8. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Bluetooth. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Locks Windows. Trailering Mirrors. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 69,785 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 65,159 KM
$38,600 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 47,533 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory