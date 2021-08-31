Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

136,171 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Altitude 4WD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG/ NAV

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

136,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7665181
  • Stock #: Z2674A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7CC312841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,171 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4WD. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Tow Package. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

