2013 Chevrolet Equinox

131,049 KM

Details

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD/ HEATED SEATS/ REMOTE START/ SUNROOF/ LOCAL TRADE

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD/ HEATED SEATS/ REMOTE START/ SUNROOF/ LOCAL TRADE

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

131,049KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7665157
  Stock #: Z2693
  VIN: 2GNFLNE30D6338469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,049 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Pioneer Sound System. Front Collision Warning. Heated Seats. Remote Keyless Entry. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Liftgate. Power Locks Windows. Power Seat. Remote Start. Sunroof. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

