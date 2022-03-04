Menu
2013 Dodge Challenger

47,962 KM

Details Description

$42,921

+ tax & licensing
$42,921

+ taxes & licensing

AMP

306-634-7231

2013 Dodge Challenger

2013 Dodge Challenger

SRT 8

2013 Dodge Challenger

SRT 8

Location

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

306-634-7231

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$42,921

+ taxes & licensing

47,962KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8477490
  • Stock #: 2342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Super minty 2013 SRT 8 with a manual transmission and 6.4L HEMI!!

AMP

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

306-634-7231

