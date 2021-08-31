Menu
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

157,698 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4WD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ REMOTE START

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4WD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ REMOTE START

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

157,698KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8068981
  Stock #: Z2724AA
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG5DC622259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 157,698 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Leather Seats. Local Trade. Navigation. Power Liftgate. Power Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear AC Heat. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

