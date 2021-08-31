+ taxes & licensing
306-634-3661
311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7
306-634-3661
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze. Alloy Wheels. Local Trade. Power Locks Windows. Satellite Radio. CD Player. New Tires. Winter Tires Rims. Steering Wheel Controls. Economical Car. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7