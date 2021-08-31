Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

131,677 KM

Details

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT/ LOCAL TRADE/ WINTER TIRES/RIMS/ SATELLITE RADIO/ CD PLAYER

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT/ LOCAL TRADE/ WINTER TIRES/RIMS/ SATELLITE RADIO/ CD PLAYER

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

131,677KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7992360
  Stock #: Z2721
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB8E7134621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,677 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Cruze. Alloy Wheels. Local Trade. Power Locks Windows. Satellite Radio. CD Player. New Tires. Winter Tires Rims. Steering Wheel Controls. Economical Car. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

